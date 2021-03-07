Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.96. 763,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average is $182.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

