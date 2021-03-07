Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.