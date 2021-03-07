Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,804. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75.

