Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Lowered by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $64.97.

