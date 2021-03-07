Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,433.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 613,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after buying an additional 602,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

