Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
