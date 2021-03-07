Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

