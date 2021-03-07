Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,991. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

