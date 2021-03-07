Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

