Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems makes up 2.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.85. 769,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,825. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

