VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.00. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

