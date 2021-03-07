VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.00. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $265.00.
About VAT Group
