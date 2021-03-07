Veil Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 29% against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,801.40 or 0.99960545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.00960175 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00417848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00303610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00077833 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

