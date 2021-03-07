Velas Hits Market Cap of $92.54 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Velas has a market cap of $92.54 million and $2.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001111 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

