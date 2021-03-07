Veles Market Capitalization Tops $73,052.73 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $73,052.73 and $155.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,718.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.73 or 0.03286215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00369733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.01011166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00407486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00362270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00250237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,479 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.