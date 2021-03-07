Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $342.38 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Venus has a market cap of $342.38 million and approximately $52.81 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $39.01 or 0.00077876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.21 or 1.00153955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,776,249 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

