Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 778,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

