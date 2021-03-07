Verasity Price Up 82.7% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $7.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 133.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027859 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00214647 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

