Verge (XVG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.41 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $355.14 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.03 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,435,165,349 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

