Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,092. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $295,450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $83,346,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

