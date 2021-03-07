Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $61,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,298,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

