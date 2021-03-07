Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,465,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

