Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,601. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

