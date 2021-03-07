Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,985,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 13,707,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

