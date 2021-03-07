Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

