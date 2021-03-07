Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,080 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,295,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.