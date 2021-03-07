Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,166 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA traded down $23.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $597.95. 89,396,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

