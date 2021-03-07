Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,201 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

