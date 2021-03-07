Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,305 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,748,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after buying an additional 701,247 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 351.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 118,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,260 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $29.62. 58,713,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,013,031. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.