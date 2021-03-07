Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,009 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

