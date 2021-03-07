Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,304. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

