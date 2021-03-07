Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 719,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. 22,052,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.