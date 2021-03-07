Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 203,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enel Américas by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enel Américas by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 2,027,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,190. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.