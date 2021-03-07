Veriti Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

