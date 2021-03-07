Veriti Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.52. 6,351,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

