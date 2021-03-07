Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.30 and a 200-day moving average of $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

