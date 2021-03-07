Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. 4,636,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

