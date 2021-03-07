Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.78.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

