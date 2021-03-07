Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. NIKE comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. 5,957,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,316. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

