Veriti Management LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79,587 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

