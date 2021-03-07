Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $63.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.