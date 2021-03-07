Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.