Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 33,197,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

