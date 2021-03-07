Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

