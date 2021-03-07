Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,089,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

