Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,194 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,612. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.