Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,738 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $69.97. 34,211,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,829. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.