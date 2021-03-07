Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,664 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

C stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,406,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,506,914. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.