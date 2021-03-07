Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,795 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day moving average is $514.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

