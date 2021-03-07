Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,885 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.32. 8,102,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day moving average of $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.