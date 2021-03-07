Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,920 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $498.46. 13,570,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,985. The company has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

