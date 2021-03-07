Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Anthem by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.01. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

